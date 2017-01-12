Design for ETSU fine arts center nearing completion

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials said they are getting closer to having a final design for their proposed fine arts center.

Chief of Staff Jeremy Ross said the design is about halfway complete.

Architects, acousticians and consultants are meeting with various members of the school staff to iron out details on the design.

Ross said construction is expected to begin this fall, with the hopes of a grand opening in the fall of 2019.

This past September, the Tennessee State Building Commission approved an expansion to the $52 million facility.

The expansion came after the city of Johnson City Board of Commissioners approved an up to $8 million contribution.

We reported earlier that the city’s contribution expanded seating in the facility from more than 600 seats to around 1,100 seats, which university officials said would attract more high-profile traveling productions to Johnson City.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.