Big Lots to relocate to former Magic Mart building

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Big Lots in Elizabethton is moving into a bigger location.

Big Lots is currently located in the Betsytowne Shopping Center on Highway 19-E.

Mayor Kurt Alexander said the Big Lots will now move into the former Magic Mart building just off West Elk Avenue behind Burger King.

Alexander said while he can’t give an opening date, everything is going according to plan.

He does not expect any issues in Big Lots’ transition to its new building.

