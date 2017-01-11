Woman accused in deadly Coeburn, Va. crash faces new charge

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A woman accused in a deadly Southwest Virginia crash faces new charges.

Samantha Dennis has been charged with abduction.

The crash happened during the Christmas holiday weekend in Wise County in the town of Coeburn, Va.

Virginia State Police were conducting a DUI checkpoint when troopers said Dennis made a U-turn to avoid the checkpoint and ended up hitting a vehicle head-on.

Rebecca Starling from Missouri was killed in the crash and her two daughters — ages 2 and 5 — were injured.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Dennis now faces charges of abduction after her passenger reportedly asked her to stop the car several times.

Slemp said Dennis was set to be arraigned in court on the new charge on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.