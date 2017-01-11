Deadline approaching: MSHA, Wellmont make final case for merger

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities’ two hospital systems fired back Wednesday against claims by Federal Trade Commission staff that it would be bad for the region if the two merged into a new company.

With a Friday deadline for the Tennessee Commissioner of Health to decide on the merits of a merger between Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, the companies made what likely will be their final attempt to answer criticism from the Federal Trade Commission.

READ: MSHA and Wellmont response to FTC merger criticsm

Last week, staff members at the FTC sent a letter to the Tennessee Commissioner of Health restating their opinion that the merger should be blocked.

FTC staff said that, even with state oversight of the company through the Certificate of Public Advantage, the elimination of competition would negatively impact people who go to the hospitals for care. FTC staff said the companies failed to prove “clear and convincing evidence” the merger was necessary and beneficial.

Today the companies responded saying the FTC misconstrued some key standards for what is “clear and convincing evidence.”

Mountain States and Wellmont called the FTC’s analysis of the merger “flawed,” and the companies accused FTC staff of ignoring the unique health and financial problems facing the people and the hospitals of the Tri-Cities region which would be addressed through millions of dollars in promised investments, including things like a residential drug treatment facility and enhanced pediatric care.

CLICK HERE to read the complete merger application.

Mountain States and Wellmont repeated their stance that the current environment isn’t sustainable and that they’d likely be purchased by outside companies if the merger doesn’t happen which would lead to lost jobs and increased costs for consumers.

“If (FTC) staff are claiming that the Parties (MSHA and Wellmont) have not buttressed the record with facts shwoing clearly and conincingly that the merger’s benefits outweigh its potential disadvantages resulting from the reduction in competition between Mountain States and Wellmont, then staff have not carefully considered the record,” MSHA and Wellmont told the Commissioner of Health.

In the response, MSHA and Wellmont called on the Commissioner of Health to “look at all the facts” spelled out in the application.

A Department of Health spokesman said he could not confirm when a decision would be announced, only that the deadline as spelled out in the statute is Friday.

