Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City public works is currently trying to assess a waterline break in the 700 block of University Parkway.

The crew that is currently on scene says this is affecting 100 or more customers who are without water.

Once repair work begins they will have to shut down the southbound side of University Parkway for six to ten hours.

This is very close to ETSU so morning commute and traffic will be affected.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.