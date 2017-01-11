WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump holds news conference at Trump Tower

NEW YORK (AP) – Donald Trump is holding a news conference six months after his last one held when he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton.

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, the president-elect will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups – interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment.

At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

Also, reporters will want to ask him about allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about him.

This morning Trump tweeted, “Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” Russia also denies the allegations.