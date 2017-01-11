Washington County, VA solid waste manager no longer employed after solicitation charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia’s solid waste manager no longer works for the county, just weeks after pleading guilty to solicitation of prostitution.

Washington County Public Information Officer Alicia Roland confirms Jeffrey Blevins’ employment ended earlier this week.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department arrested Blevins in September. BVPD Capt. Maynard Ratcliff says Blevins answered an online ad by an undercover detective regarding sex for money. Capt. Ratcliff says when Blevins arrived for an arranged meeting, police arrested him.

Court records reveal Blevins received supervised probation and had to pay more than $300 in fines and court costs as a result of the charge.

