Victim’s daughter: Dylann Roof should not die

Angry, forgiving families confront Dylann Roof at hearing

Family members of nine slain church worshippers confronted Dylann Roof on Wednesday, one of them shouting at the condemned killer as he stared ahead emotionless during his formal sentencing hearing. Others offered forgiveness and love, urging Roof to accept God into his life.

An aunt of 26-year-old Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim killed during the 2015 slayings at a black church, demanded that the avowed white supremacist look at her as she talked about her nephew’s “great, big heart” that couldn’t be donated because of the shooting investigation.

“Dylann,” Janet Scott said quietly as she started speaking. “Dylann! DYLANN!” she said, her voice rising. Toward the end of her remarks, she said, “I wish you would look at me, boy.”

Roof, 22, didn’t look up as more than a dozen grieving people spoke. Instead, he gazed ahead, his head tilted down slightly as he has during much of the trial.

A jury sentenced an unrepentant Roof to death on Tuesday. Roof had one final opportunity to ask for mercy, but instead told jurors he still “felt like I had to do it.” Family members of the victims testified at Roof’s trial, but the formal sentencing hearing gave them a chance to speak directly to Roof, without prosecutors or the judge interrupting or asking questions. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel will formally sentence Roof later Wednesday.

Felicia Sanders, who survived the shooting, said she forgave Roof, echoing comments she made after the shooting. But she noted Roof has done nothing to save himself.

Sanders brought her bullet-torn, blood-stained Bible she had with her on the night of the June 17, 2015. She told Roof he still lives in her head, and that when she hears a balloon pop or fireworks it returns her to that night.

“Most importantly, I can’t shut my eyes to pray,” Sanders said.

Roof sat through a 45-minute Bible study at Mother Emanuel with 12 others before he opened fire as they stood and closed their eyes for a final prayer. He fired 77 shots. Each victim was hit at least five times. Three people survived. Roof told one of them he was sparing her life so she could tell the world he was killing the worshippers at Emanuel AME because he hated black people

The willingness of some of the relatives to forgive dominated the news in the days after the killings. But that didn’t mean they felt his life should be spared. And there are others who said forgiveness is still a work in progress.

“You are Satan. Instead of a heart, you have a cold dark space,” said Gracyn Doctor, the daughter of DePayne Middleton-Doctor. “Hopefully you will go straight to hell because he can’t stand to look at you.”

Roof told FBI agents when they arrested him that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war. Instead, the slayings had a unifying effect as South Carolina removed the Confederate flag from its Statehouse for the first time in more than 50 years. Other states followed suit, taking down Confederate banners and monuments. Roof had posed with the flag in photos.

The jury convicted Roof last month of all 33 federal charges he faced, including hate crimes. He never explained his actions to jurors, saying only that “anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it.”

Roof insisted he was not mentally ill and did not call any witnesses or present any evidence.

Remembering the victims of the 2015 Charleston church shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Honorable Rev. Clementa C. Pinckney, 41, was senior pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church for four years prior to his death. He also served in the South Carolina state legislature as a representative and then a senator for 19 years. Taking office in 1996 at only 23 years old, he was the youngest African-American ever elected in his state. Pinckney left behind a wife and two children. (AP file) Myra Thompson, 59, was a Bible study teacher at Mother Emanuel AME church. Survivors say she never stopped teaching her lesson the night of the shooting, which was based off a passage from Book of Mark called the Parable of the Soil. Known as a "tireless woman" whose commitment to the church was only second to her family, Thompson left behind a multitude of loved ones, including her husband, Rev. Anthony Thompson, three children, two grandchildren, 24 siblings and countless nieces and nephews. (WCBD file) Susie Jackson, 87, was a longtime Mother Emanuel parishioner, considered a matriarch of the church. According to her obituary, when her children were grown, Jackson took in others from the community that needed shelter. "She was just that type of person." Jackson attended weekly services, Bible studies, and served as a trustee. She was killed alongside her nephew, Tywanza Sanders, and cousin, Ethel Lance. (WCBD file) Ethel Lance, 70, was the church's sexton, or custodian, and took great pride looking after the historic church she had attended for over 30 years. Remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother, Lance survived a son and two daughters. (AP file) Tywanza "Wanza" Sanders, 26, was a Bible study member and the grandnephew of Susie Jackson. According to survivors, he was killed trying to protect his aunt from the shooter. He had just graduated from Allen University with the hope of opening up his own barbershop. (Courtesy) Cynthia Hurd, 54, attended services at Mother Emanuel on Sundays, Wednesdays and "any other time it was open" since she was young girl growing up in Charleston. She managed the St. Andrews Regional branch at the Charleston County Public Library, where she had worked for 31 years. Hurd is survived by her husband and brother. (Courtesy) Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr., 74, was a fourth-generation pastor who served at several churches around South Carolina before retiring in 2013. He was on staff at Emanuel AME and regularly attended Wednesday Bible studies. He survived the initial shooting but later died in surgery. Known affectionately as "Super Simmons," he was a prized friend, father and leader in the church. He was also an army veteran that served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. Simmons was survived by two children. (Courtesy) Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45, was a pastor as well as a beloved speech therapist and track coach at a local high school. She was a single mother, leaving behind three children. (Courtesy) Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, 49, was a pastor and choir member at Mother Emanuel, a church she had joined earlier that same year. She was also employed as a school administrator at Southern Wesleyan University. (AP file)