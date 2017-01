WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews will close a section of Route 613 in Wise County, Va. for about a month.

The road closure in the East Stone Gap area starts on Monday and VDOT said it’s due to blasting work to reconstruct part of the road.

People traveling through the area are asked to use alternate routes.

