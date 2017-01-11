U2 to headline Bonnaroo music festival, 2017 lineup announced

The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester.

This will be the band’s first performance at a music festival this year in the United States.

“The Weeknd is playing for the first time. U2 is certainly playing for the first time. Lorde is playing for the first time,” said Ashley Capps, founer of AC Entertainment. “It’s been a work in progress in a lot of ways. I think we started conversations or at least started dreaming of having U2 down on the farm at least a decade ago.”

Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, The XX, Travis Scott, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids and more.

“It’s constantly in flux and we’re always listening ourselves and listening to the fans about all of the artists that are out there that are exciting them,” Capps said.

2017 Bonnaroo lineup announced

Local bands sometimes play the stages at Bonnaroo too, but Capps says right now those lineups are not set.

“That’s the next step is to program in some of the regional artists and there will be a few additions to the lineup here and there,” he said.

Capps said he never imagined Bonnaroo would grow to what it has with headliners like these and about 100 other bands, and just like years past, he promised this year’s Bonnaroo will have a little something for everyone.

“I think it captures the best of what’s going on now in music with an eye toward the future and a nod to the past as well,” Capps said.

The festival will be June 8-11. For a full list of performers or ticket information, visit Bonnaroo’s website.

 

