MSHA, Wellmont merger discussions near end

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- After 18 months of debate, Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System could soon merge.

The state of Tennessee has until Friday to decide whether or not to approve their application.

These two health care systems have been major competitors. This has led to many people voicing their concern over a lack of competition in letters sent to Commissioner John Dryzehner.

One letter said, “This merger is likely to significantly reduce competition and raise prices for consumers.”

Another letter said, “A merged system would undoubtedly not feel the need to have the latest technology.

While many of the letters News Channel 11 obtained were against the merger, there were some for it.

One was from the collective letter from all three Chambers of Commerce within the Tri-Cities.

“We believe this offers the best opportunity for the betterment of our region’s healthcare,” from a letter submitted by the Chambers of Commerce.

Local Greene County philanthropist and business owner Scott Niswonger also voiced his support for the merger.

“Now we’re complimenting each other, rather than trying to compete for the same health care dollars,” Niswonger said.

If the state of Tennessee approved the merger on Friday, it still is not a done deal. The state of Virginia also has to approve it and they have until February to do so.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.