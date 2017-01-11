TN Education Commissioner Candice McQueen holds town hall meeting in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) -Wednesday night Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education stopped in the Tri-Cities to

discuss the transition to the new federal K-12 education law, known as The Every Student Succeeds Act.

This replaces No Child Left Behind, and was signed by President Obama in December 2015 with Republican Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander by his side.

Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Candice McQueen held a town hall style meeting in Bristol Wednesday evening, inviting people to listen, and give input on the state’s plan to transition to this new law.

“Are students achieving, are all students achieving, students from all backgrounds, are they moving forward into college and career, ready for the work they will be doing,” McQueen said.

While the town hall in Bristol may be over, it’s not too late to comment on the states version of the federal ESSA plan.

All states are required to fully transition to ESSA by the 2017-18 school year.

