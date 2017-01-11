Teacher, principal remember Tennessee 6th grader killed in hunting accident

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At just 11 years old, Brock Blick was a sixth grader at Richview Middle School in Montgomery County.

His teachers describe him as a model student and somewhat of a teacher’s pet.

“I’d love to have a classroom full of Brocks,” said Beth Crawford, his social studies teacher and homeroom adviser. “He hugged me every morning when he got to school, and he hugged me every afternoon before he left.”

Crawford said looking at the boy’s now-empty desk is emotional for everyone.

“I actually had a little girl yesterday that somebody put their coat on the back of his seat, and she turned around and told them, ‘You need to take your coat off that seat. That’s Brock’s seat,’” Crawford said.

Principal Lisa Clark said she would usually encounter Brock in the hallways.

“He would always go, ‘Miss Lisa, how are you today? How was your weekend?’ He really seemed genuinely interested and not just being polite,” said Clark. “He wanted people to feel good about themselves and what was going on, and so it seemed like everything he did was to show caring and kindness toward others.”

A baseball player, Brock planned to join the middle school’s golf team. He was also an avid hunter.

On Sunday, investigators with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was hunting in a field behind Three Feathers Hunting Preserve when he was somehow shot in his stomach. No other details have been released.

“I can’t describe the feeling that I had,” said Crawford. “It was almost surreal, like this isn’t really happening.”

It’s the first time Crawford or Clark can remember the school losing a current student. Rather than focus on the loss though, they choose to celebrate Brock’s life.

“I want them to remember him as the happy person that he was, and the caring person that he was,” said Crawford.

Brock would have turned 12 in February.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarksville Grace Chapel.