Science Hill baseball catcher Ben Mottern signs with Walters State

mottern

JOHNSON CITY —  Science Hill baseball player Ben Mottern put pen to paper with family and friends look on this afternoon.
The Toppers catcher signed a national letter of intent with Walters State.
Mottern has career fielding percentage of .983 with over 140 career innings catching.
He’s happy to be signing with a nationally known JUCO that moves players on to high level division 1 and professional baseball.

