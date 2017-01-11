Regulators: gasoline pipe leak didn’t reach Tennessee River

Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee environmental officials say the gasoline that leaked from a pipeline in Chattanooga has not reached the nearby Tennessee River.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation spokesman Eric Ward also said that the gasoline supply in Nashville, which the Colonial Pipeline feeds, is near capacity.

Colonial Pipeline spokesman Steve Baker says the Chattanooga Fire Department was notified of a gasoline smell near its pipeline Saturday. The company found a sheen on Shoal Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.

Baker says the gasoline line remained shut down Tuesday as the company narrowed the suspected leak site to a small pipe section that includes the creek. A protective boom was placed on the creek.

The company initially estimated 630 gallons of gasoline spilled. Baker said it was likely less.

