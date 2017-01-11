Police: Man fatally shot after attacking deputies

REAGAN, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old black man that involved two sheriff’s deputies.

A statement from the TBI says the shooting occurred late Tuesday in Henderson County after the suspect, Darrion M. Barnhill, attacked the deputies, slamming one of them to the ground. The TBI said the struggle continued to escalate, leading at least one deputy to fire his weapon.

Barnhill was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI says deputies had responded to a compliant that Barnhill was beating on the door of a home in Regan. The agency says deputies recognized him as having outstanding warrants and ordered him to surrender, but he became aggressive instead.

The TBI did not release information about the deputies. A message to the sheriff’s department wasn’t immediately returned.