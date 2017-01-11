Offense stays hot as King women down Barton

WILSON, N.C. – The King University women’s basketball team continued their hot play on the offensive end of the floor on Wednesday night at Barton College. The Tornado posted their best shooting game of the season and had five scorers in double figures as they defeated the Bulldogs 94-60.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: King 94, Barton 60

LOCATION: Wilson Gymnasium; Wilson, N.C.

RECORDS: King 10-4, 7-1 Conference Carolinas; Barton 7-6, 4-3 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

-King scored nine of the first 11 points, including a 7-0 run that was capped by a Sydney Harris three-point basket, giving King a 9-2 advantage four minutes in.

-Jalan Harper made a layup later in the quarter, giving King a 16-6 lead before the Bulldogs started to work their way back.

-The Bulldogs closed the first quarter on a 9-4 run, cutting the Tornado lead to 20-15 going into the second quarter.

-King gained separation in the second quarter with a 17-0 run that was started by a Madison Davis layup.

-The Tornado then made three straight triples, two from Kristen Cupples and another from Demisha Porter before Davis made another layup.

-Layups from Porter and Ashley Albertson gave King a 44-21 lead with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

-On the spurt, the Tornado defense didn’t allow Barton to score for more than six minutes, and Whitney Mitchell capped the first half scoring with a bucket in the final seconds to give King a 46-23 lead at halftime.

-King shot 63.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three in the first half while holding Barton to 36.7 percent shooting from the floor.

-Barton used a 6-0 run early in the third quarter and later cut their deficit to 17 points before Sheena Johnson knocked down a three-point basket and Arnelle Collins made a layup.

-King scored the last five points of the quarter, including a Johnson layup that beat the buzzer, giving King a 69-44 lead.

-The Tornado put the game away with a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter that opened up an 83-46 lead.

-Harper started the spurt with a layup and Davis capped it with a trifecta.

-King gained their largest lead of the game a 87-48 midway through the final stanza as the Tornado took the contest 94-60.

-Cupples led five scorers in double figures with 13 points, going 3-for-5 from three-point range.

-Davis followed with 12 points and Harper added 11 points, three assists and three rebounds.

-Johnson and Mitchell tallied 10 points apiece while Porter and Collins chipped in with nine points apiece.

-Albertson led King with 10 rebounds and Mitchell handed out six assists.

FOR THE FOES

-Kianna Wynn led Barton with 20 points and Karimah Dean followed with eight.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

-For the second time in three games King had at least five scorers in double figures. On Friday, King had eight score in double figures in a win over Belmont Abbey.

-King has scored at least 80 points in their last three games, their longest such streak since eclipsing at least 80 points in four straight games from January 5-13 last season.

-The Tornado posted their best shooting percentage of the season, 58.3 percent, the second time in the last three games King has shot at least 55.0 percent. King shot 57.4 percent on Friday against Belmont Abbey.

-The 58.3 percent in King’s best shooting night since shooting 60.0 percent at North Greenville University last season on January 10.

-Porter matched a career-high with nine points.

-Cupples set a season-best with 13 points.

UP NEXT

-King stays on the road to take on North Greenville University on Saturday. Tipoff from Greenville, S.C. is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

-Barton hosts Erskine College on Saturday afternoon.

BY KING