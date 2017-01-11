New legislative session kicks off in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WAVY/AP) — The Virginia General Assembly kicked off its 2017 session Wednesday.

The session officially started at noon, though lawmakers and Gov. Terry McAuliffe gathered earlier for a prayer breakfast.

McAuliffe will give his annual address to lawmakers Wednesday evening, where he’s expected to explain his priorities for his last year in office.

The 45-day session will see lawmakers battling over the state budget problems and jockeying for attention in an election year. Virginia has an estimated $1.26 billion shortfall for fiscal years 2016 through 2018.

But local Republicans 10 On Your Side spoke with said they aren’t too concerned about the budget.

“I don’t think people ought to be getting excited about a $1.5 billion shortfall in revenues out of $105 billion budget. If I were in business and could project my income and expenditures by 1 percent, I’d be thrilled,” said Senator Tommy Norment, (R) James City County.

“We’re all hoping that a re-forecast of the revenue collection due out in February might give us a little bit better news so the cuts might not be as drastic. But we’re prepared here to make the cuts we need to make and hold things like education harmless,” said Senator Frank Wagner, (R) Virginia Beach.