Milligan College women’s basketball wins at No. 22 Reinhardt

WALESKA, Ga. (Jan. 11, 2017) – The Milligan College women’s basketball team got back on the winning track with a key road win at No. 22 Reinhardt University Wednesday evening. Behind 17 points from Sarah Robinson and 16 points from Courtney Wilson, Milligan won 63-53.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Buffs (12-7, 8-3 AAC) and a 10-game winning streak for the Eagles (17-2, 9-2 AAC). In fact, Reinhardt’s only previous loss of this season also came at the hands of Milligan, in the form of a 76-66 decision back on Nov. 30, 2016. Milligan, now receiving votes in the latest NAIA top-25 poll, moved back to within a game of Reinhardt for the Appalachian Athletic Conference lead.

Milligan never trailed in the contest. At 2-2, Robinson sank a 3-pointer which gave the Buffs a lead they would not relinquish, and the Buffs finished the first half on an 8-0 run. It gave them a 10-point lead, 29-19, which proved to be the difference.

Lindsee Price hit a 3-pointer early in the second half which gave Milligan a 39-26 lead, its largest of the game, but Reinhardt started to claw back late in the third quarter. Using a 10-2 run of their own, the Eagles cut it to a five-point game at the end of the third quarter.

Milligan’s lead got down to as few as three twice early in the final period, but Wilson and Price had an answer with 3-pointers in each case. Price’s triple, which came near the six-minute mark, gave the Buffs a 49-43 lead and Milligan maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

Reinhardt did cut it to four, 52-48, one last time inside four minutes, but Milligan finished the game on an 11-5 run to seal the win.

Robinson and Kelly Barnett were the rebounding leaders for Milligan, each finishing with eight, while Barnett recorded six assists and six steals.

Milligan will be home on Saturday for an AAC matchup against St. Andrews University. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the men to follow at 4 p.m. inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

