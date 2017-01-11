Milligan College Men’s basketball 4 game win streak ends against Reinhardt

WALESKA, Ga. (Jan. 11, 2017) – The Milligan College men’s basketball team traveled to Georgia to take on Appalachian Athletic Conference rival Reinhardt University on Wednesday night. After winning their previous four games, including three AAC victories, the Buffs’ streak came to an end and lost to the Eagles 110-82.

Milligan (9-9, 6-5 AAC) struggled to contain Reinhardt’s offense and never had a lead in the game. The Buffs shot 38.9% in the first half and only made three shots from beyond the arc, whereas the Eagles shot 50% from the field and had two players reach double figures. Milligan trailed 59-40 at the half.

The second half did not fair much better for the young Buffalo squad. Milligan exchanged scoring on possessions throughout the early part of the second half, but struggled to cut into Reinhardt’s lead. A pair of Tyler Nichols free throws and a jumper shrunk the deficit to 14 at the 12:14 mark, but that was as close as the Buffaloes would get before the Eagles ran away with the victory.

Nichols led the Buffs with 17 points off the bench. Will Buckner was the only other Buffalo to reach double figures with 11. Buckner, Jacob Cawood and Aaron Levarity all led Milligan with six rebounds on the game.

The Buffaloes return to action on Saturday at home, as they host St. Andrews University. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. following the women’s game.

