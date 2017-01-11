Man charged with reckless driving after crashing van into fenced patio at restaurant

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – On Tuesday, a Ford Econoline van crashed into a concrete traffic barrier pole at Bays Mart around 8 p.m.

Johnson City Police Department officers said the driver of the van — Thomas Doll, 68 — entered the parking lot of Bays Mart, 603 W. Market St., and drove forward and hit a concrete traffic barrier pole.

Doll then accelerated the vehicle rapidly in reverse out of the parking lot across West Market Street and ran into the fenced patio area of Hungry I Apex, located at 604 W. Market St.

Witnesses told police that Doll tried to leave the scene but was unsuccessful.

Police said Doll failed to disengage the transmission, ignition or use brakes during the crash.

Doll was charged with driving on a revoked license, financial responsibility and reckless driving.

