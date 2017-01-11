Lawmakers respond to requirement to watch sexual harassment video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jeremy Durham’s days as a Tennessee lawmaker ended last summer when his fellow house members voted overwhelmingly to expel him after a state attorney general investigation detailed allegations of sexual harassment, but ramifications of the case are still being felt by every single member of the legislature.

Part of Durham’s legacy is that former colleagues now have to watch a sexual harassment video due to a new policy implemented by House Speaker Beth Harwell.

A letter requiring lawmakers watch the sexual harassment video went out late last week from the speakers of both chambers in the Tennessee General Assembly. Click here to view the letter in full.

Most lawmakers recieved the letter early this week including Wilson County Representative Susan Lynn.

“Where I work we have sexual harrasment training every year,” she told News 2. “I just completed it for 2017 and now I will be doing the sexual harassment training for the legislature.”

Rep. Lynn 8-years ago filed a sexual harassment complaint against a former lawmaker but a House Ethics Committee declined to hear the allegations.

Lynn told us what the new sexual harassment video for lawmakers will likely look like.

“Basically they talk about a lot of different examples,” she added. “Some of it most people would not think is sexual harassment–sometimes it crosses over to other forms of harassment.”

The letter that was signed by Legislative Administration Director Connie Ridley indicated that lawmakers must log onto to web site to watch the sexual harassment video.

The letter concluded by telling lawmaker in underlined words: “Upon completion of the training, please print off a certificte of completion and forward a copy to our office to be included in your personal file.”