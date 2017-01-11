Late Barton run tops King Tornado

WILSON, N.C. – In a rematch a contest that went to double overtime in Bristol, the King University men’s basketball team knew they were in for a tight affair on Wednesday night when they traveled to Barton College. The Tornado erased an 11-point second half deficit to come back and take a 10-point advantage down the stretch. However, the Bulldogs made a run to close the contest and take the game 92-87.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: Barton 92, King 87

LOCATION: Wilson Gymnasium; Wilson, N.C.

RECORDS: King 8-8, 5-3 Conference Carolinas; Barton 10-4, 4-2 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

-As expected, the first half was tight with neither team leading by more than five points until the waning seconds.

-Je’Don Young gave King a three-point advantage with a triple and Noble Fahnbulleh answered a Bulldog basket with a fastbreak layup to put King ahead 19-16.

-However, Barton scored eight straight points to take a 24-19 lead midway through the first half.

-The Tornado bounced back and pulled even at 28 following an old fashioned three-point play with eight minutes remaining in the half.

-King pulled within 40-39 on a Hunter LeVeau jump shot, but the Bulldogs closed the final four minutes of the first half on a 10-4 run.

-Matt Woods made a three-point basket in the final minute of the half to give Barton a 50-43 lead at the break.

-Barton extended their lead over the first five minutes of the second half, opening up their largest advantage of 60-49 with 15:37 remaining.

-C.J. Good then sparked the King offense with his first three-point basket of the contest. He then assisted on a LeVeau trifecta that he was fouled on. LeVeau made the free throw, pulling King within four.

-Young drilled another shot from long range, pulling King within 62-61 and Derick Pope evened the score at 64 with a triple.

-Young gave King the lead at 66-64 with layup, putting King ahead for the first time since early in the first stanza.

-With the score even at 66-all, King went on a 9-0 run on two triples from LeVeau and one from Good.

-The Tornado earned their largest lead of the game at 83-73 following a Fahnbulleh fastbreak layup with four minutes remaining.

-However, the Bulldogs made a run, scoring 10 of the next 12 points, including seven straight to cut their deficit to 85-83 with 1:44 remaining.

-R.J. Claypool put Barton back on top at 88-87 with a pair of free throws with 25 seconds remaining.

-Barton then got a steal and a layup before sealing the 92-87 lead with a defensive stop and a pair of free throws in the waning seconds.

-LeVeau and Pope led five King scorers in double figures with 20 points and eight rebounds apiece.

-Good, Young, and Jordan Floyd added 10 points apiece while Fahnbulleh chipped in with eight points.

-Malcolm St. Louis grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

-Barton also had five scorers in double figures, led by Claypool and Daniel Westbrook who scored 21 points apiece. Westbrook added nine rebounds while Claypool had eight rebounds and five assists.

-Michael Boykin added 18 points and Woods accounted for 11 points.

-Isaiah Buck-Lowman chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

-King had at least five scorers in double figures for the second straight game after have six reach double figures on Saturday against Pfeiffer University.

UP NEXT

-King stays on the road to take on North Greenville University on Saturday. Tipoff from Greenville, S.C. is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

-Barton hosts Erskine College on Saturday afternoon.

BY KING