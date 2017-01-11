Kingsport man indicted, arrested for May 2016 crash on East Stone Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury and was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into a May 2016 crash.

According to a KPD news release, KPD’s traffic unit responded to a crash with injuries in the 900 block of East Stone Drive in Kingsport on May 5, 2016.

An investigation into the crash revealed that a 1987 Mazda SE5 truck driven by Ty P. Phillips, 42, was traveling eastbound on East Stone Drive when it crossed over the center turn lane and into oncoming westbound lanes.

The Mazda hit a Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a trailer that was traveling westbound. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

According to the release, the Mazda then continued on hitting a Saturn Vue in the front-end, which caused the vehicle to run off the road where it hit a fire hydrant before landing in a ditch.

The driver and passenger in the Saturn were both injured in the crash and were taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment. Both have since been released.

Phillips was also taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment, where investigating officers said Phillips could not provide an explanation for leaving the road, other than possibly passing out.

According to the release, Phillips said he was prescribed six prescription medications and allowed the officers to get the list of the medications from his wallet.

Phillips consented to a blood sample, which revealed he was under the influence of six different prescription medications, including Oxycodone.

Police said he also tested positive for the chemical Difluoroethane, which is commonly found in aerosol duster sprays.

On Jan. 4, a Sullivan County grand jury returned a true bill and a criminal court capias was issued for Phillips’ arrest.

Phillips was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault and failure to drive within lane.

Phillips was arrested Wednesday at his home and was taken to the Kingsport City Jail. He was then taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, where he was being held on $15,000 bond.

