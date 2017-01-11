Jonesborough man arrested following drug investigation in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Monday, following a drug investigation and indictment by a Unicoi County grand jury.

According to UCSO news release, Michael T. Abramat, 34, was arrested following an investigation where he was found distributing large amounts of pills.

Unicoi County investigators conducted undercover operations where 500 pills were bought directly from Abramat, which contained a substance controlled by the DEA.

A further investigation revealed that Abramat had sold thousands of pills in the Tri-Cities area.

Abramat was taken to the Unicoi County Jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

