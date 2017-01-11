John Sevier Middle School Principal to help build school in Dominican Republic

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local principal has been selected to travel to the Dominican Republic to help build a school.

Dr. Holly Flora, Principal of John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport, will travel with Lifetouch Memory Mission and other school leaders from around the country.

Dr. Flora was selected out of a group of 50 other principals during The National Distinguished Principals Celebration in Washington, D.C. last month.

She said she is honored to have been selected and she’s excited about the trip.

“Growing up I really thought I would either be in education or I would be in the mission field and now I realize as a principal that I do both everyday. But to be able to have the opportunity to go to another country and have that mission be building a school is really special to me,” Dr. Flora said.

The mission trip will be January 16 – 24.

Dr. Flora said she will Skype with 8th grade students during her trip to show them the progress of the school.

