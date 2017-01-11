JCPD: Boone, N.C. man charged after two Johnson City homes burglarized

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Boone, N.C. man on aggravated burglary charges Wednesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to a home on Merrywood Drive in reference to a burglary that had already happened.

The burglary victim said he left the home around 8:30 a.m. and when he returned he found the front door cracked open with a window busted out.

Muddy footprints were also discovered inside the home, police said.

While investigating that burglary, officers were called to a home on Ridgecrest Road in reference to a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they made contact with the victim who said he left his home in the morning and when he returned home he found Matthew McGimsey, 39, in his back bedroom.

During the investigation, McGimsey admitted to the burglary at the Merrywood Drive home.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $40,000 bond.

McGimsey was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.