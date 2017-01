MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A new entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis

Presley is scheduled to open in March at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The 200,000-square foot complex will be located

across the street from Graceland, Presley’s longtime home. The house was turned into a museum after his death in 1977, and it

has attracted Presley fans and tourists from around the world ever since.