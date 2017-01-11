ETSU A.D. answers questions prompted by Bloomberg football article

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News agency, Bloomberg, zoned in on college football teams in an article issued last week.

It talked about the difficulty of adding teams and how schools risk being sidelined by expenses.

One of the schools the article featured was East Tennessee State University, which brought its football program back in 2015.

News channel 11 caught up with Dr. Richard Sander, the Athletic Director at ETSU, who was featured in this article.

In the article, it says the ‘cost of football is starting to challenge the benefits’.

ETSU restarted its football program in 2015. The university disbanded the team in 2003.

Sander told Bloomberg concerning the return of ETSU football: “It’s much more than trying to create revenue, because it’s not going to do it. There’s no doubt about that”.

He also told Bloomberg that enrollment is trending down nationwide and with throwing in the rising cost of coaching salaries among other things he said it makes him ‘nervous’.

“We don’t know exactly what the future of college athletics is in general and what the future, I mean, me personally, I have a real concern about the future of higher education. Because I think the model needs to change dramatically you know, but that’s just me,” Dr. Sander said.

News Channel 11 asked Dr. Sander if he thought bringing the football team back was worth it and he said ‘yes’.

He said what the program has done for the community and the school so far has been a huge success.

He also said it was a great decision by the university to bring back football to ETSU.

