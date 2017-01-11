Equipment, tools stolen from construction site, say Washington Co., TN deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports that thousands of dollars in tools and construction equipment were stolen from homes under construction on Free Hill Extension Road.

The site is located along the 1500 block of Mill Springs Road in Washington County.

Deputies say over the past two weeks, a number of construction tools have gone missing. Among those items are drills, diesel fuel, metal brakes, circular saws, miter saws, trim guns, air compressors, auger drills, paint poles and sprayers.

Investigators say a person of interest is being sought in the case.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in his mid-twenties in the area. It’s said that he is a white man with long black hair who was driving a 90s model Grey Honda Accord with damage around its front passenger side corner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 423-788-1414.