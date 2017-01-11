Emory & Henry to Sponsor the NASCAR K&N Series Martin-McClure Toyota

Martin-McClure Racing, owned by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Eric McClure and Hal Martin, announced today the team will field a second entry in the Pitt Lite 125 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East event at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 22.

Chad Finchum, who scored the first win in MMR team history in a dominating performance in last season’s BMS event, will return to the Southwest, VA organization as he looks to defend his title. Bristol, VA native Chris Carrier, who guided the effort in each of the three (3) team victories in 2016, will oversee the effort for Finchum.

The logos of Emory & Henry College will adorn the hood and TV panel of #39 Toyota Camry, while the college radio station, WEHC 90.7, will be displayed on the quarter-panels for the event. McClure, a 2000 graduate of EHC, and Martin will use this as a fundraiser for the college radio station to help ensure its long-term sustainability, as well as to provide opportunities for EHC students to benefit in a similar way as McClure. McClure credits his radio station experience and his education in Mass Communications at EHC to his becoming a NASCAR driver. All proceeds from the race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be donated to WEHC. Limited-edition merchandise will be available for purchase along with auction items and diecast model cars. Visit wehcfm.com for more information on ways to support this project.

Martin-McClure Racing, owned by NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Eric McClure and Hal Martin, announced today an increased presence in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series for the 2017 season. Beginning its third year of competition, the team has signed Hunter Baize as driver and will campaign a full NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule.

Reynolds Wrap, a longtime sponsorship partner of McClure’s, will return for a second season with MMR and a 12th year of affiliation with McClure. The popular brand will adorn Baize’s #13 Toyota Camry for multiple events in 2017.

Baize, the 2016 NKNPSE Sunoco Rookie of the Year, joins Martin-McClure Racing for his sophomore season of competition. The Bremen, KY native had an impressive rookie season, placing fourth in the 2016 season standings behind a Top 5 finish and 10 Top 10 finishes.

The team also announced the hiring of veteran Teddy Brown as crew chief for Baize. Brown comes with more than 15 years of experience across NASCAR’s national series, and recently served as interim crew chief for MMR at the New Jersey Motorsports Park event in 2016. In 2015, Brown was responsible for a pair of victories in the ARCA series.

