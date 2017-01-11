Dobyns-Bennett boys and Chuckey-Doak girls win Regional Bowling Title

By Published:
Bowling Strike rot/orange

Region 1 bowling championship

 

Boys

 

Dobyns-Bennett 22

Cherokee 5

 

Total Pinfall 3493-3036

 

Girls

 

Chuckey-Doak 16

Cherokee         11

 

Total Pinfall 2798-2760

 

======

All 4 teams will bowl in substate action for a chance to advance to the state tournament… For individuals, 4 boys from DB will compete at state: Cameron Phillips, Jared Vermillion, Zack Nelson, and Trevor Legassie.. In girls, Olivia Compton and Jo-annie Burke of DB will go to state along with Shelbie Garrison of Cherokee, and Tracy Painter of Greeneville…

