Dobyns-Bennett boys and Chuckey-Doak girls win Regional Bowling Title

Region 1 bowling championship

Boys

Dobyns-Bennett 22

Cherokee 5

Total Pinfall 3493-3036

Girls

Chuckey-Doak 16

Cherokee 11

Total Pinfall 2798-2760

======

All 4 teams will bowl in substate action for a chance to advance to the state tournament… For individuals, 4 boys from DB will compete at state: Cameron Phillips, Jared Vermillion, Zack Nelson, and Trevor Legassie.. In girls, Olivia Compton and Jo-annie Burke of DB will go to state along with Shelbie Garrison of Cherokee, and Tracy Painter of Greeneville…