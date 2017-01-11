Construction on ETSU’s new football stadium ahead of schedule

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Construction is ahead of schedule for East Tennessee State University’s football stadium, according to Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander.

Sander said due to the warmer weather over the past few months crews are ahead of schedule on the project.

If all goes according to plan, the field will be ready by this fall.

“We think that it’s on schedule and it’ll be ready to go,” Sander said. “We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a beautiful facility with the beautiful vistas and it’s going to be something that I think ETSU and all the ETSU folks are really going to be able to stick their chest out and be very proud of.”

The Bucs first home game at the new stadium will be against Limestone College on Saturday, Sept. 2.

