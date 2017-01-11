Congregation holding onto faith after Pulaski Church of God burns down

PULASKI (WSLS 10) – Wednesday was an emotional one for the community in Pulaski after the Pulaski Church of God burned down overnight.

After talking to people in the community, one understands that the church is more than a building, it’s a living, breathing congregation and a place of worship, which really holds a lot of sentimental history for generations and generations of families in the area.

Church secretary and lifelong member Sarah Taylor said there are about 250 people who attend every Sunday. She and her husband came to the church grounds as soon as they heard the news on Tuesday night that the church was on fire.

“It’s just unbelievable. The church was on fire, it was almost gone,” Taylor said in tears.

It was a heartbreaking, unimaginable sight for churchgoers who quickly heard the news that their church was destroyed.

Senior Pastor Travis Gore was also there through the night. He says he received a call from a member of the congregation telling him the terrifying news.

“When I pulled up it was completely engulfed in flames. Flames were shooting out the door,” Gore recalled.

Taylor recalled years worth of memories in the church, including her own wedding.

“This has been our home church, so there have been a lot of family funerals, weddings, a lot of special times, besides special services in this church. So it’s still unbelievable that this has happened,” Taylor said.

Gore continues to hold strong faith for his church and congregation.

“It’s just a shock. You feel grieved and sick, but at the same time, you’ve got this sense of confidence that God is going to help you get through it,” he explained

The church at one time or another has touched everyone in Pulaski through outreach like its food bank or even personal milestones.

April Alley and her daughter Jessica and baby grandson walked to the church on Wednesday. She says said though they aren’t current members, she attended the church growing up.

“I went here when I was little. When I had my children, this is the church that they attended also. To me this is very heartbreaking,” Alley said.

While daylight only further showed the devastation, the church hasn’t lost its faith.

“We are going to rejoice,” Gore said. “It could have been a lot worse. The family Life Center and gymnasium were saved from the fire. We are going to rejoice that we still have that family facility to meet in. We are going to rise again, not just physically but spiritually.”