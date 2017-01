KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is announcing a temporary road closure. Beginning Wednesday, January 11 the half-block of Cherokee Street, from Main Street to the alleyway, will be closed for utility work.

The utility work is related to an ongoing Centennial Park project and is expected to be complete by January 17.

The city says the road will reopen sooner if the work is completed ahead of schedule.