Burglars steal trucks, thousands of dollars in tools from Kingsport shop

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local business owner is fighting to recover tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen equipment from his Kingsport shop, and police are looking for the people responsible.

The owner, Carl Roberts, said he feels violated but confident police will catch the thieves.

Two trucks are now gone, along with a variety of other tools stolen from Roberts Radiators.

“Everyday we’re finding new things that have been taken,” said Carl Roberts.

Kingsport police said a burglary crew targeted the shop on December 28 and 29.

“Our criminal investigations division is currently investigating back to back burglaries,” said Tom Patton, with the Kingsport Police Department.

Patton said the thieves stole about $30 thousand worth of equipment with an added $10 thousand in damage.

“It becomes a little overwhelming to think you’ve worked for all those years to accumulate all those things and somebody could come in in an hour’s time and cause you to have to start all over again,” said Roberts.

Roberts said business has slowed, but the crime won’t shut him down. And he’s already taking steps to beef up security.

“The doors are going to be made different, they’ll be more complicated to close every night, and we’ll do the same thing with barriers around our property,” Roberts said.

Now he’s leaning on the public and confident he can catch the criminals responsible.

“Reach out and take time and see if you can help with what’s taken place,” said Roberts. “They’ll give up before I will.”

Police say the investigation is open and active. Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call KPD at 423-246-9111.

