Bristol, VA doubles incentives with ‘The Falls’ developers; Hopes to attract new business

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, VA City Council just doubled a financial agreement with developers coming into “The Falls” shopping center.

This is part of an incentive that plans to bring in a “Tru” by Hilton hotel.

Larry Smith frequents “The Falls” and is excited to hear of a new hotel coming to the area.

“I think it’s probably a good idea,” Smith said.

Tuesday, Bristol, VA City Council voted 4-to-1 to revise an agreement with “Tru” by Hilton hotel developers who plan to build in the “Phase 2” section of “The Falls”.

“We want to make sure this happens now,” Bristol, VA Mayor, Bill Hartley said.

Mayor Hartley said the city will now pay up to $700,000 over a maximum 10-year span based on performance, from hotel tax revenue, to help developers with extra costs. This agreement is double the initial $300,000 payment over five years.

“It’s a little more over time but what will happen is it will allow the project to move forward to start generating revenue for the city,” Mayor Hartley said.

If things get starter sooner, Mayor Hartley hopes that will make the area more attractive.

“I think it will help the other businesses that are coming, it’ll help create that sense of momentum,” Mayor Hartley said.

Not everyone agreed, Councilman Doug Fleenor was the one “no” vote, saying incentivizing is not city council’s role.

“The idea that we have to incentivize any industry to come into the limits of our city is ludicrous, ridiculous,” Councilman Fleenor said.

Still, Fleenor hopes the nearly $8 million hotel project will succeed.

“They made their choice and hopefully down the road, I was wrong,” Councilman Fleenor said.

Mayor Hartley said he understands the concern but they needed to move forward.

“The rest of the council felt that we need to move ahead with this now and he’s free to vote no,” Mayor Hartley said.

The city remains nearly $50 million in debt for “The Falls” but city leaders are hopeful the project is on the move.

Developers hope to break ground on the hotel this summer with a completion date of spring 2018.

