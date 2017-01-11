Bobbie Nave from Bluff City Elementary School is this week’s Educator of the Week.

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Bobbie Nave was out of school for 10 years and had a family when she decided to become a teacher. That was in the year 2000 and the rest as they say is history..

She is now a second grade math teacher at Bluff City Elementary School. Nave says her goal is to make coming to school fun for the students and to make math fun.

She’s a self-described Sullivan County girl who went to elementary school at Holston Point then to Bluff City Middle School and graduated from Sullivan East. Now she’s giving of her time and talents to the next generation of Sullivan County students.

“I want to stay in Sullivan County. I’m a Sullivan County girl born and raised and I see the need in Sullivan County for good teachers — and teachers that are passionate about helping their county and helping these children. That’s why I wanted to be a teacher. I wanted to make a difference,” said Nave.

Congratulations to Bobbie Nave. This week’s Educator of the Week.