Asheville group receives money to preserve farmland

The Church Property in Valle Crucis is protected by Blue Ridge Conservancy through an agricultural conservation easement. RCPP will provide funding in WNC to protect more farms like this one, protecting the cultural heritage of the mountains and clean drinking water for the South East. (Source: Blue Ridge Forever)
The Church Property in Valle Crucis is protected by Blue Ridge Conservancy through an agricultural conservation easement. RCPP will provide funding in WNC to protect more farms like this one, protecting the cultural heritage of the mountains and clean drinking water for the South East. (Source: Blue Ridge Forever)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – An Asheville group has received $8 million to preserve farmland in western North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Blue Ridge Forever is getting the money from the U.S. Agriculture Department to preserve farmland that might otherwise be developed for other uses.

Blue Ridge Forever is a coalition of 10 local land trusts.

Blue Ridge Forever director Jess Laggis says the $8 million is a record for land protection in the western part of the state. Laggis says it’s taken years to build relationships with groups in the area to make the proposal for the funds.

Western North Carolina lost nearly 700 farms between 2007 and 2012.

Another $8 million is going to the nonprofit Resource Institute of Winston-Salem for stream restoration and water quality improvements.

