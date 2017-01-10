WATCH LIVE: Senators press colleague, attorney general pick Jeff Sessions

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general is set to face hours of questioning as his confirmation hearing opens in the Senate.

Sen. Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, is expected to outline his conservative priorities for the Justice Department in two days of confirmation hearings that open Tuesday.

In his opening statement released before the hearing, he says the office of attorney general “is not a political position” and anyone who holds it must be faithful to laws and the Constitution.

The Alabama senator says he understands the history of civil rights “and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters.”

Democrats have questioned Sessions’ record on civil rights and whether he would be able to be independent of Trump’s administration. They also are likely to press him on his hard-line stance on immigration policy.

Democrats are expected to challenge Sessions’ commitment to civil rights and press him on his conservative views on immigration policy. But Republicans have expressed support for him and are expected to secure enough votes needed to confirm him as the country’s top law enforcement official.

Sessions was first elected to the Senate in 1996 and before that served as state attorney general and a United States attorney.

If confirmed to the position, he would succeed current Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

