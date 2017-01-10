WATCH LIVE: Authorities respond to hostage situation at credit union in north Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WJHL/CBS) – Federal and local law enforcement in north Alabama say they are responding to a hostage situation at a credit union.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they responded around 8:30 a.m. to hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union on Bryant Drive. Negotiators are on the the scene assisting, said authorities.

CBS News reports, police blocked off roads and positioned dozens of officers and federal agents around a credit union where at least one suspect has taken hostages.

Tuscaloosa Police Lt. Teena Richardson told CBS News that at least one armed suspect entered the Alabama Credit Union branch at around 8:30 a.m., before the opening of business.

An unknown number of employees were inside the credit union at the time, and have been taken hostage, Richardson said. No customers were inside the business.

“Negotiators are trying to establish contact with the suspect at this time,” Richardson said.

The branch is near the University of Alabama campus. The University of Alabama tweeted Tuesday morning, “Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area.”.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

