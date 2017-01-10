Vols Mostella Dismissed from Program

KNOXVILLE —

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday that junior guard Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the program.

“I’ve always been very clear about the standards that members of this program will be held to,” Barnes said. “Those standards are very high, and Detrick unfortunately has not lived up to them.”

Mostella appeared in 80 career games for the Vols, making 95 3-pointers. In 15 appearances this season, he was averaging a career-best 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.