Two suspects caught on camera stealing surveillance cameras

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police need help finding two people who were caught on security cameras allegedly stealing home surveillance cameras from Wal-Mart on West Stone Drive.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 17 around 4 a.m. The merchandise is worth more than $1,800. Kingsport Police Public Information Officer Tom Patton said the suspects left through an emergency exit and drove away in what appeared to be a white GMC pickup truck.

“We’re hoping that somebody will recognize them or their vehicle from the photos or the video,” Patton said.

Patton says he hopes someone who knows these people will help them find the suspects and recover the stolen items.

“We’re hoping that whoever sees this video that may know these people will do the right thing and let us know,” Patton said. “It’s just our citizens being good citizens, good neighbors and extra eyes and ears for law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.

