Trooper with history of discipline suspended seven days for Kingsport crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol suspended Trooper Ashlee Hill seven days without pay for causing a crash in Kingsport last year, according to a THP internal memo. It marks Hill’s fourth disciplinary action in her first two years with the department.

“You have been involved in two (2) previous departmental crashes which resulted in an oral warning and a one (1) day suspension since being hired in 2014,” the October memo from Commissioner David Purkey said. “Trooper Hill, you are expected to maintain the highest standards of efficiency while carrying out the functions and objectives of the Department. You are also expected to conform to work standards established for a Tennessee State Trooper. Your conduct is a violation of the afore-cited Departmental General Orders. Any future incidents of this nature may result in a more severe disciplinary action.”

A judge previously found Hill guilty of failure to use due care when she crashed into another car on John B. Dennis Highway last April. Her crime was expunged after she paid a $25 fine.

As we reported in June, Hill has faced discipline previously for her driving and for a series of sexually suggestive text messages sent to a supervisor, including pictures of her either partially clothed or nude.

Lt. Bill Miller says Hill is assigned to road duties in Greene County.

We again shared our contact information with Hill’s supervisors in case she wanted to share her side of the story. We also reached out to her attorney today, but have not heard back.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.