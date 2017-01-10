THP: No charges in crash that killed Daniel Boone High School student

GRAY (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it has closed its investigation into a crash that killed a Tri-Cities high school student.

News Channel 11 reached out to THP Tuesday and investigators said charges would not be filed.

Back in September 2016, THP said 16-year-old Kaylee Rabun was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Morristown.

The car in which she was a passenger lost control and rolled over several times, according to THP.

THP did not identify the driver of the crash but Washington County, TN Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said it was 17-year-old Ryan Sanders.

He was injured in the crash and sent to the hospital.

THP told News Channel 11 back in October 2016 that drugs and alcohol were not suspected.

THP says the investigating trooper still needs time to finalize the report on the crash which will likely be next week.

We’ll let you know when that report is released.

