TBI to hold Citizens’ Academy in Knoxville for first time

Knoxville, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is inviting the public to get a behind the scenes look at the wide range of operations they perform.

A TBI Citizens’ Academy will be held in their Knoxville office for the first time this April. Participants will get a peek at everything from homicide and crime scene investigations, to tracking terrorism and criminal activity as it relates to Tennessee.

Classes are on Tuesday nights, with a Saturday session on the gun range. For more information, or to sign up: http://www.tn.gov/tbi/article/tbi-citizens-academy They are accepting applications through the end of January. Due to classroom size, the Knoxville session will be limited to 20 participants.

