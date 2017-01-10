Search for Suspect Continues as Deputies Ask for Public’s Help

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
keila-taylor-1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found dead next to a ravine Christmas Eve.

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office says no one has been arrested in the suspicious death of Keila Taylor.

Taylor’s body was found next to the Watauga River on Herb Hodge Road by two men walking in the area.

According to investigators it’s still unclear what caused her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s