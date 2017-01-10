Search for Suspect Continues as Deputies Ask for Public’s Help

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found dead next to a ravine Christmas Eve.

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office says no one has been arrested in the suspicious death of Keila Taylor.

Taylor’s body was found next to the Watauga River on Herb Hodge Road by two men walking in the area.

According to investigators it’s still unclear what caused her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.