Ron Ramsey passes gavel to new Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The gavel was passed from a local legislator as the 110th Tennessee General Assembly convened in Nashville Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey announced his retirement back in March 2016, saying he would be stepping down from his post as senator and lieutenant governor.

On Tuesday, Ramsey gaveled in his final session.

Since Ramsey is retiring, it left his seat on the Senate open.

Jon Lundberg was sworn in to take that spot in the 4th Senatorial District.

Ramsey’s position of lieutenant governor needed to be filled as well and on Tuesday 29 of 33 Senate members voted for Randy McNally to be the next speaker.

When asked who McNally wanted as lieutenant governor, he voted for Ramsey, which led to a standing ovation.

News Channel 11’s Karissa Winstead spoke with Ramsey and McNally afterwards, asking both men what they hope to see moving forward.

“We do need some funding for our roads,” Ramsey said. “I mean that’s a very conservative idea. Every road or bridge you drive over is paid for and I want to keep it that way and not borrow money and just continue the fiscal direction of the state.”

McNally said Ramsey has “set some very good goals and following those goals — making sure the state is fiscally strong, making sure that we have an abundance of jobs in Tennessee, making (sure) education is able to provide our jobs for the future and making sure the public is safe.”

Lt. Gov. McNally is only the second Republican Tennessee Senate speaker in modern history and the first from Anderson County in nearly 150 years.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.