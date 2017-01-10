Reports: Carl Edwards expected to announce retirement from NASCAR

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Carl Edwards

(WJHL) – ESPN and ABC News are reporting Carl Edwards is expected to announce Wednesday that he will retire from NASCAR.

Edwards has served 13 years in the Cup Series where he has won 28 times in 445 starts.

It’s not known at this time why Edwards, 37, is retiring. And it is not known at this time who will replace him in Joe Gibbs Racing.

According to ABC News, Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s