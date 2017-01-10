Reports: Carl Edwards expected to announce retirement from NASCAR

(WJHL) – ESPN and ABC News are reporting Carl Edwards is expected to announce Wednesday that he will retire from NASCAR.

Edwards has served 13 years in the Cup Series where he has won 28 times in 445 starts.

It’s not known at this time why Edwards, 37, is retiring. And it is not known at this time who will replace him in Joe Gibbs Racing.

According to ABC News, Joe Gibbs Racing has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.