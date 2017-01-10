Project Heirloom to offer free family portraits to Sevier County fire survivors

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Arrowmont School of the Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg (Bill May via WATE)
SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A group of Sevier County photographers are helping wildfire survivors and their families.

Project Heirloom hopes to give free family portraits to survivors who lost their homes or businesses. Some families may have lost family photos during the fire.

The event will take place January 21-22 at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts staff house. Families will receive a free framed 8×10 print.

Families can make a reservation for an appointment, by calling 865-412-0022 or visit ProjectHeirloomTN.com. Walk-ins are welcome.

